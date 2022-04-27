LASWA speaks on reported boat mishap in Lagos

The Management of the Lagos State Waterways Authority has said that no incident of boat mishap occurred anywhere on the state Inland Waterways on Tuesday.

The Public Affairs Officer of LASWA, Wuraola Alake, made the clarification in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

She said that the attention of the LASWA had been drawn to a video making rounds across social media falsely claiming that a boat mishap occurred at the Five Cowries Terminal on April 26.

Alake said that the incident in the purported boat mishap video was actually a routine safety simulation exercise being carried out by the LASWA Emergency Rescue Team as part of their training exercise.

She said that the training demonstration which took place in Lagos was part of LASWA safety preparedness against any possible incident on the State Inland Waterways.

Alake urged the general public to disregard the video, as it was done unprofessionally by an unknown source without proper investigation and verification.