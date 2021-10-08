LASUTH wins excellence in Cardiovascular Care Award

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital won the “Excellence in Cardiovascular Care” Award at the 50th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of The Nigeria Cardiac Society held in Lagos last week.

The award was given on the premises the hospital renowned for her contribution to the growth and development of Cardiovascular Medicine and Surgery in the country.

LASUTH is one of the two tertiary hospitals carrying out open-heart surgery in Nigeria.

The hospital has continued to make giant strides in improving lives of the citizens of Lagos State and environs.

The soon to be quaternary hospital has over the years provided high quality healthcare to Lagosians using state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology to solve common and emerging health problems.

LASUTH heart surgeons have performed some of the most advanced procedures in the medical field.

The hospital has experienced professionals who specialise in open-heart surgeries that effectively treat heart conditions, while minimising patient’s recovery time and maximising the best possible outcomes.

This made the Nigerian Cardiac Society during the recently concluded Scientific Conference to honour the hospital for her feats and outstanding achievement in tackling cardiovascular diseases through a consistent open-heart surgery with great success.

These surgical feats would not have been possible without the expertise of our medical professionals at the LASUTH Cardio Thoracic Surgery Unit led by Dr. Bode Falase, a Cardiac Surgeon, and ably supported by the management of the hospital, under the leadership of the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo.

In a few weeks, LASUTH will be the only government-owned hospital with a cardiac catheterisation laboratory.

This is a laboratory with special imaging equipment used for the visualisation of the arteries and checking blood flow to and from the heart.

The advantage of coming to LASUTH is that patient would be exceptionally cared for in his/her home environment at a reduced cost, while also reducing medical tourism.