The Management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has paid tribute to four of its staff who died in January and February.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said that LASUTH held the virtual tribute to honour the three doctors and one administrative staff in conjunction with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Association of Resident Doctors and Joint Health Sector Union.

Fabamwo listed the deceased as Dr. Oyedokun Oyedele, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr. Darlington Nwadike, Resident Doctor, Dental; Dr. Ifeoma Egbunike, Locum Consultant Anaesthetist; and Oluwole Akano, Head, Procurement Unit.

He said: “We have never had it so bad like this.

“I shed tears when I heard about these deaths.

“These are people that are well known to me.

“I am yet to get over these incidents as we speak.”

Fabamwo commiserated with the families of the deceased, MDCAN, ARD and JOHESU, and prayed for end to untimely deaths.

In his tribute to Oyedele, Dr. Mumini Amisu, Chairman of MDCAN, described the death of the consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, who spent almost his entire life in the service of LASUTH and Lagos State Government, as shocking.

Amisu described Oyedele as a disciplined doctor who treated his patients with love and respect.

In a tribute to Nwadike, the President of LASUTH ARD, Dr. Azeez Ojekunle, described the late Registrar in LASUTH’s Department of Dental Surgery as a jovial, dedicated and brilliant doctor who would be missed by the association and the entire hospital.

The Chaplain, Chapel of Light St. Luke the Physician, LASUTH, Ven. Stephen Adesoye, prayed that the souls of departed would rest.

Adesoye also prayed that the Almighty God would give their families and the hospital community the strength to bear the losses.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that one of the doctors died in an accident.