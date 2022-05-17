LASUSTECH VC urges education stakeholders to widen research scope

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Dr Oluremi Olaleye, has urged education stakeholders to deepen and widen their researches on sustainable educational legacies and innovations to address real time global challenges in Nigeria.

Olaleye made the assertion at the 30th iStreams international multidisciplinary conference organized by the Society for Multidisciplinary and Advanced Research Techniques (SMART) Africa, Tuesday in Lagos.

SMART collaborated with LASUSTECH and Trinity University, Yaba.

The theme of the conference was: “Educational Legacies and Pragmatic Research Innovations For Addressing Global Challenges in a COVID-19 Pandemic Era”.

He urged stakeholders to widen their horizons and think borderless in order to come up with workable solutions for the country and the world at large.

“The role of SMART Africa in promoting and contributing to the dissemination of national, indigenous African, diaspora and international research communication through its conferences is worthy of commendation.

“I consider it an honour for our institution to host this year’s iStreams conference full of pragmatic concepts, strategies to improve researches in our university,” Olaleye said.

Prof. Adenike Osofisan, former President Computer Registration Council of Nigeria, said that multidisciplinary collaborative was needed among stakeholders to advance on research to address real time global challenges.

She said that collaboration was needed for different professionals to come together to solve any societal issues, especially in the new normal era.

“No single professional can find solution to challenges in Nigeria without collaborating with other professionals in any university or society,” Osofisan said.

Also, the traditional ruler of Eburu of Iba land, Osun, Prof. Adekunle Okunoye, said there was need to explore new and dynamic ways of engaging the potential offered by inter tertiary and interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as digitization for global growth and development.

He said that the conference was a multidisciplinary and collaborative research that seeks to explore how new, innovative and emerging forms of technologies could aid research practices in different spheres of human endeavours.

“Government at all levels need to improve research funds because we have brilliant lectures in all federal and state tertiary universities in Nigeria,” Okunoye said.