LASUSTECH VC to pioneer students: Four years will be four years

Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, has advised students of the institution to shun all forms of distraction and concentrate on their studies.

Odusanya gave the advice while addressing the pioneer students of the institution at the orientation programme on Friday.

He promised them at the event in Lagos, that there will be uninterrupted academic calendar.

He said that some keys for students to excel in their studies include prompt attendance in class, active learning and reading further on their own.

He added: “Others are, completing assignments, submitting them as and when due, participating in group academic activities, visiting the library and seeking help from academic advisors and teachers.

“On the part of the management, our vision is to make us a highly-competitive, globally-acclaimed, world-class university.

“We promise you that four years will be four years for the four-year programmes, and same for the five years programmes.”

The Vice-Chancellor also urged the students to avoid use of addictive drugs, self-medication, sleeping too few hours, joining cult groups, smoking and excessive intake of alcohol.

Odusanya said: “I hereby welcome the students and congratulate them for being able to secure admission into the great citadel of learning.\

“I encourage you all to use all platforms provided by the university to ensure excellent performance in your academics.”

He appreciated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for creating two additional universities in the state and reducing the school fee from N195,000 to N68,000 for the pioneer students.

Dr. Seide Akoro, Dean, College of Basic Sciences, LASUSTECH, who spoke on behalf all the Deans of the Colleges, assured the students that they were in safe hands.

He said that any complaint should be forwarded to their college officers and then to their Heads of Department.

Akoro said if the issue remained unresolved, students could proceed to the office of the Dean.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that heads of some key units of the university such as the Registry, Library, Bursary, ICT, Health Centre, Students Affairs and Guidance and Counselling were introduced to the students.