The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has emerged as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation, driven by the visionary leadership of its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya.

Appointed on September 29, 2022, and assuming office on October 12, 2022, Odusanya, a globally celebrated scientist and one of Nigeria’s top four researchers for three consecutive years, as recognised by Stanford University, has spearheaded a remarkable transformation. His mid-term stewardship, detailed in a comprehensive report, showcases a university on an upward trajectory, rooted in transparency, academic rigour, and societal impact.

This report delves into the milestones achieved under his leadership, highlighting LASUSTECH’s strides toward global competitiveness.

The IMPACT Vision: A Blueprint for Excellence

The IMPACT Vision is at the heart of Professor Odusanya’s leadership. It is a six-pronged strategy focused on infrastructural development, manpower development, productivity, academic excellence, alignment with Lagos State’s agenda, and entrepreneurial partnerships. This framework aims to position LASUSTECH as a world-class institution that is highly competitive and sought-after. “Our goal is clear: to build a university that not only competes globally but sets the pace for innovation and societal transformation,” Professor Odusanya declared with conviction.

The university’s commitment to transparency, probity, and accountability underpins its governance. An open-door policy and a robust committee system ensure inclusivity, while the Vice-Chancellor’s regular reports to the Governing Council foster trust. The Senate meets monthly, and college boards and departments operate seamlessly, creating a cohesive academic ecosystem. With 41 academic programmes, LASUSTECH is expanding its offerings while maintaining quality.

Academic Excellence and Uninterrupted Progress

Since its inception, LASUSTECH has maintained an uninterrupted academic calendar, a rarity in Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape. Now in the second semester of its third year, the university is on track to graduate its pioneer students in four-year programmes by 2026. Exceptional students have earned scholarships and prizes endowed by Professor Emeritus Adenusi Balogun and Professor Odusanya, reflecting a meritocracy culture.

The university’s focus on entrepreneurship equips students for self-sufficiency. “We are not just training graduates; we are moulding innovators and job creators who will drive Nigeria’s economy,” Professor Odusanya emphasised. This vision is evident in student achievements, including first-place victories at the February 2025 Hackathon and the 2024 NFVCB competition, underscoring LASUSTECH’s growing reputation for excellence.

Infrastructural Transformation

LASUSTECH’s physical landscape is undergoing a dramatic overhaul, thanks to strategic partnerships and government support. Through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), projects like a central research laboratory, a professorial building, and a new university auditorium are underway. The Lagos State Government is constructing a student arcade and a 750-capacity auditorium, while Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila facilitated three new buildings at the Surulere campus. A 160-capacity building donated by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria further bolsters the university’s infrastructure.

These developments reflect Professor Odusanya’s ability to mobilise resources for growth. The university’s accreditation efforts, supported generously by the Lagos State Government, saw 25 new programs presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) and professional bodies. New laboratories, rehabilitated buildings, and state-of-the-art equipment were acquired, positioning LASUSTECH for success as it awaits NUC results.

Research and Global Recognition

Research is a cornerstone of LASUSTECH’s identity, with Professor Odusanya’s international repute as a scientist setting the tone. In 2023, four academics secured the university’s research fund, while others benefited from TETFund’s institution-based research interventions. An academic won a prestigious National Research Fund through TETFund, and many staff attended conferences sponsored by the university and TETFund. LASUSTECH’s global standing was affirmed by its inclusion in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking and its reputation status in the World University Ranking.

International collaborations, including an MoU with Kumasi Technical University and Akenten Appiah University in Ghana, enhance LASUSTECH’s global footprint. Tech partnerships with SAIL Innovation Lab, Huawei, and Dataphyte equip students with cutting-edge skills that align with the university’s entrepreneurial focus.

Community Impact and Staff Welfare

LASUSTECH’s commitment to its host communities is exemplary. In December 2023, the university distributed food items to Lambo Lasuwon residents, bolstering food security. In collaboration with the Community Development Association, LASUSTECH trained 30 community members in skills and provided free start-up kits, creating jobs and reducing poverty. These initiatives reflect LASUSTECH’s role as a catalyst for societal progress.

Staff welfare is a priority, with car loans, various grants for medical challenges, and full payment of end-of-year bonuses approved by the Lagos State Government. The harmonised staff salary structure and subscription to the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme demonstrate a commitment to employee well-being. The university has consistently provided financial and medical help to staff with medical problems. The Vice-Chancellor often serves as a consultant and helps with referrals. “A motivated workforce is the backbone of our success. We invest in our staff because they drive our vision,” Professor Odusanya affirmed.

Accreditation Triumphs and Professional Linkages

LASUSTECH has secured full professional accreditation for several programmes, including B.Sc. Mass Communication (Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria), B.Sc. Estate Management and Valuation (Estate Surveyors and Valuers Board of Nigeria), B.Sc. Insurance (Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria), and B.Sc. Banking and Finance (Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria). The latter includes a linkage programme enabling graduates to commence professional exams immediately. Positive resource verification outcomes for B.Sc. Architecture and engineering programmes further highlight LASUSTECH’s academic credibility.

A Legacy of Excellence

In just two and a half years, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya has transformed LASUSTECH into a hub of innovation, academic excellence, and community impact. As the university commemorates International Workers’ Day, its mid-term report is a testament to a leader whose global scientific pedigree matches his commitment to institutional growth. With ongoing projects, international collaborations, and a clear vision, LASUSTECH is poised to redefine tertiary education in Nigeria and beyond.

As LASUSTECH continues to engage stakeholders and push the boundaries of science and innovation, Professor Odusanya’s leadership remains a guiding light. The university’s journey is far from over, but its trajectory is unmistakable: a relentless pursuit of excellence, undeterred by challenges, and an unwavering commitment to global competitiveness.

In conclusion, the Vice Chancellor is concerned but not perturbed by the attempts to tarnish the university’s and the Vice Chancellor’s image through erroneous fabrications and unauthorised release of classified documents. Professor Odusanya remains resolute, stating: “These distractions will not deter us; we are focused on positioning LASUSTECH for global recognition.”

. Kuye is LASUSTECH Director of Information and Public Relations.

