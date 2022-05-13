LASUSTECH begins irrigated tomato plantation

Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Agricbusiness Committee has started hectares of irrigated tomato plantation to meet the demands of the university’s community.

Director, Public Relations Office, of the institution Olanrewaju Kuye, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Lagos.

Kuye said the tomato plantation was near maturity and products from it would be enough to meet the demand of the community in particular and Ikorodu markets at large.

“A yield of up to 50 tons of tomato, which is equivalent to 200 baskets, is expected from the irrigated farm.

” To ensure continuity, tomato seedlings are being raised in the nursery awaiting transplanting, to take over from the fruiting ones.

“Averagely, an estimated yield of about 50 and 70 tons of tomato fruits is expected from the plantation,” he said.

Kuye added that the agribusiness committee would also be cultivating maize this year.

“Ten hectares of land has been earmarked in readiness for the early season maize and cassava production,” he said.