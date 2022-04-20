LASU VC tasks A-level students on academic excellence

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has tasked newly admitted A-Level students of the institution to be focused, discipline, hardworking and pursue academic excellence.

Olatunji-Bello gave the task at the LASU Foundation (JUPEB) Orientation Programme at Badagry campus Wednesday in Lagos.

The school runs an A-level programme, called LASU Foundation (JUPEB) for a year.

“I assure you that your admission into the university will be guaranteed on the condition that you meet all necessary requirements.

” All students should obey the university’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and behave decently within and outside the campus, while resisting the urge to partake in unwholesome acts that are capable of terminating their studentship untimely.

“This administration is determined to give the students a conducive learning atmosphere to bring out the best in them,” Olatunji-Bello said.

Director of LASU Foundation (JUPEB) Prof. Yinus Dauda, appreciated the VC for personally attending the orientation programme for the new students.

Dauda said that he believed the vision to make LASU the best university in West Africa was attainable.

“Olatunji-Bello has shown a lot of passion and commitment to the university since she became vice-chancellor.

“With her at the helm of affairs, our vision to be the best university in West Africa can be achieved,” he said.

The VC and some management members later paid a courtesy visit to the Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi.

In a show of gratitude, she appreciated the traditional ruler for his support towards LASU Foundation Programme in Badagry.