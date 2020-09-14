Striking workers of three tertiary institutions in Lagos State on Monday kept to their threat of embarking on an industrial action to press home the payment of the new minimum wage by the state government.

The staff unions of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe, on Monday morning locked the main entrance to their institutions, disrupting academic and administrative activities.

At the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, the workers complied and are on strike but did not lock the gate.

Among those affected by the lock out include the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun and his management team, final year students and bank workers.

At MOCPED, the staff unions locked the gate early in the morning. The Provost and his management who were locked outside had to hold a meeting with union leaders in front of the gate.

Reports from LASPOTECH indicate that the workers resolved to embark on strike after meeting twice with the management.

At AOCOED, members of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) opted out of the strike while the congress of the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) congress is scheduled for Monday afternoon to give directive to members to comply with the decision of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for workers of the four tertiary institutions in Lagos to embark on strike.

Union leaders of the tertiary institutions met on Wednesday, September 9, with state government officials and discussion ended in a deadlock.

JAC says civil servants in Lagos State have been enjoying the new minimum wage since April 2019 and also got paid arrears same year.

*Credit: sunnewsonline