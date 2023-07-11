LASU VC extols Prof. Lai Oso’s virtues

828 828

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunde-Bello, said the late Professor of Mass Communication, Olayiwola Oso contributed to the largely progressive movement and healthy development of education in Nigeria.

Olatunji-Bello, represented by Prof. Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), said this at a Day of Tributes organised for the late professor by the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, LASU, in Lagos.

She said that he was a very great man who effortlessly demonstrated common sense in all his affairs, a respected Pan-Nigerian and formidable comrade of his immediate community.

“We recognise Oso’s large heartedness and legacy. We also praise his generosity of spirit and magnanimous nature.

“During his lifetime, he contributed hugely as a member of Senate. He excelled as a past Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

“However, I consider him a fine Nigerian Philosopher of Education, an administrator, a friend, for all who welcomed him.

“He was an inspiration to a new generation of researchers, and above all, a brilliant man who selflessly gave his all to the service of the university,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She said that they were consoled by the fact that he lived a good life and touched as many lives as he could.

“We hope that his family and close friends will be consoled by the great memories he has left behind.

“Finally, on behalf of the university governing council and senate, I commiserate with the immediate family, particularly his amiable wife and children, staff, students and associates on the demise of a prominent member of LASU,” Olatunji-Bello said.

Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies,Prof. Sunday Alawode, described Oso as “the legend of our time, lifter of careers, teacher of teachers and professor of professors”.

Alawode said that he gave up himself in the service of humanity.

Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, former Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, said that this was a collective loss but more importantly a personal loss to him and his family.

Olatunji said he was a big brother, friend, counselor, boss, prayers partner and most of all a mentor.

“We are proud of his legacies and we should sustain the good memories,” he said.

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, Chairman said that Oso’s death was a colossal loss because he built many people positively.

Ajayi said that they had a close relationship right from being his senior in secondary school and later as his lecturer.

“I know his legacy lives on,” he said.

Prof. Umaru Pate, President, Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), said that the combined qualities endeared Oso to the younger generation of media and communication scholars .

Pate, also the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe, said that professionals constantly sought his support and mentorship.

“Oso held the firm conviction that the meeting of the gown and town will benefit mass communication and media fields for the maximum impacts of both professions on democracy and development.

“He pursued this conviction relentlessly and his death is a collective loss,”he said.

Some education and media institutions were also present to pay their tributes.

They include: Channels Group, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Yaba College of Technology and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

Prof. Oso,was born on October 19, 1955, made his mark in the field of communication and media studies before his exit from the world in June.

He was a major pillar in Nigeria’s premier school of communication in LASU, now known as Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, and became a Professor of Mass Communication in 2011 at the university.

Oso died in a car accident that occurred on June 24, when he was returning from Delta State University, DELSU Abraka, where he had gone to examine some masters and PHD students.