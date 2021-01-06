Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Ojo, has won the Global University Network for Innovation Africa (GUNA) award for 2020 for Exemplary Leadership in the West Africa region.

Prof. Peter Okebukola, former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, presented the award to the LASU VC on Wednesday in Lagos.

Okebukola said Fagbohun had changed the narrative, story and face of LASU, by making the institution the second best university in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has about 173 federal and state universities, while in other West African countries, we have about 147 universities, altogether 320 universities in the West Africa region.

“This achievement is no mean feat and not earned on a platter of gold. This was achieved based on hard work and sterling leadership qualities of the vice-chancellor.

“I congratulate Fagbohun because this is a well-deserved honour,” Okebukola said.

Prof. Damola Oke, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), LASU, commended GUNA for the award.

Oke had described Fagbohun as a well focused leader who knows and obeys the rules always.

“Fagbohun is very firm in taking decisions and the interest of the students and welfare of the staff are paramount to him,” he said.

In his response, Fagbohun said the LASU management team achieved a lot by following the rules, regulations, acting right, with commitment and devotion.

The VC said the team performed no magic in the last five years, “it just played by the laid down rules and regulations.

“The team was consistent in implementation of policies. The consistency in implementation of various policies assisted in the elevation of the university and taking it to that enviable height in the comity of higher institutions.

“The last five years have been amazing, because we all did it together, I thank you all for the role you played in development of LASU,” he said.