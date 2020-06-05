A 400 Level student of the Lagos State University, Adeyeye Oluwatosin Babatunde, has been arrested for engaging in a passionate kiss with his three-year-old stepsister.

The arrest of the LASU student, who resides at Kajola Street, Shagamu, Ogun State, was effected by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

Babatunde, who is studying Botany, was seen in a viral video on June 2, 2020 engaging in a passionate kiss with the toddler at their residence in Sagamu.

A statement by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, quoted his Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, as tasking detectives from the Gender Unit to analyse the video and apprehend the suspect.

Elkana said the team arrested the suspect on June 5, 2020 at about 11am.

He has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for diligent prosecution in Court, the spokesman said.

Babatunde, however, expressed regret over his action.

He said it was not his first time of kissing the toddler, adding that their father and other people were there when the recorded action took place.

He said he was the one who recorded it and posted it on his WhatsApp status because he made nothing of it, adding that one of his contacts made the video go viral.

Odumosu expressed his gratitude to Nigerians who helped in bringing the incident to the notice of the Police and urged everyone to continue to speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.

He added: “Together we can stop rape, stop child abuse and crime against our women and children.”

Elkana equally gave telephone numbers to lodge complaints on rape, child abuse or domestic violence: 08175899289, 09062887858, 09062887856, 09062887849, 09062887841, 09062887870, 08023532283, 09062887864, 09062887861 and 09062887860.