LASU reacts to allegations of admission racketeering

The Authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has denied the allegations of admission racketeering in the ongoing 2025/2026 admission process.

This is as the university clarified that, despite receiving an unprecedented number of applications this academic session, only 20% of the over 70,000 applicants will be offered admission.

There have been claims suggesting that LASU is favouring the highest bidders for admission, which the university administration has firmly rejected.

In a signed statement, the Deputy Registrar and Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations at LASU, Oluwayemisi A. Thomas-Onashile, emphasised that the institution has unfortunately become “a victim of its own success.”

The statement read: “Over the past few days, the university has been closely monitoring the numerous posts and comments on social media regarding the ongoing 2025/2026 admission exercise at Lagos State University, LASU.

“While the university does not owe any applicant an explanation regarding their admission status, a troubling and potentially misleading narrative has emerged on social media, particularly concerning allegations of admission racketeering by members of staff.

“As a responsible institution, LASU cannot remain silent, as doing so risks allowing misinformation to solidify into accepted fact.

“It is therefore important to clarify the following information for the public: According to the Lagos State University Law 2004 (as amended), Chapter L69, Vol. 7, Section 3, item ‘m’, ‘the University shall have the power to adopt a merit-driven admission policy, open to Nigerian and International students, with special preference for Lagosians, using a guiding principle of 70:30 (Lagos State Indigenes: Others), whenever possible.’

“This means that after the merit list (strictly based on performance) is released, candidates who are Lagos indigenes are given priority before considering candidates from other states.

“In line with this policy, the university has offered admission to candidates of all backgrounds who achieved the highest scores in each course (merit admission), as well as all qualified, cleared, and verified Lagos State indigenes (supplementary and discretionary admission).

“Any indigene who has not yet received an offer is encouraged to continue checking their status, as more admission lists will be released.

“It is important to note that LASU received the highest number of applicants in Nigeria for the 2025 JAMB UTME, with over 70,000 applicants.

“Given that fewer than 20% of this number can be admitted, it is regrettable but inevitable that many qualified candidates will not gain admission.

“This reality explains, though it does not justify, the frustration expressed on social media.

“What concerns the university most, however, are the allegations of admission racketeering. While it is conceivable that a few unscrupulous individuals may falsely claim to ‘sell’ admission slots, the truth is that the authority to admit students rests solely with the Vice-Chancellor.

“No staff member has the authority or capability to offer admission in exchange for money. Candidates are strongly advised that anyone making such claims is exploiting their desperation and is unable to fulfil such promises.

“The university strongly refutes the suggestion that admission can be purchased. We sincerely sympathise with candidates who, despite their strong results, could not be admitted; however, LASU cannot be coerced into exceeding its approved capacity.

“Nevertheless, management takes allegations of racketeering seriously. Applicants or members of the public with verifiable evidence are encouraged to report such cases via *complaints.admissions@lasu.edu.ng.

“Every legitimate report will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary measures.

“In conclusion, LASU’s greatest challenge is also the clearest evidence of its progress: that tens of thousands aspire to join our community.

“We are indeed victims of our own success. However, with success comes responsibility—both for the university to uphold transparency and merit and for applicants and the public to resist misinformation.

“While disappointment may be temporary, truth endures, and LASU remains committed to ensuring that fair, open, and merit-based practices guide all admission decisions.”

