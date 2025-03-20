LASU matriculates 3,000 diploma freshmen, warns on gangsterism

The Lagos State University on Wednesday warned its students against gangsterism as it matriculated no fewer than 3,000 diploma freshmen.

The Director, LASU Consult Limited, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, gave this warning during the matriculation of its newly admitted diploma students.

The event took place at the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Hall, main campus, Ojo, Lagos State.

Bakare advised the students to stay away from acts that kill academic progression.

He said: “I have the incredible honour of reminding you not to lose focus in your determination to excel.

“Say no to gangsterism and say adequate no to any act that kills academic progression.

“In everything you do, always think about diligence, excellence and hard work as these are attributes to success.”

The Director added that nearly 3,000 students were being matriculated, attributing the success to several factors.

He said: “In 2023-2024 academic year, almost 2,000 students were offered admission into Diploma Programmes.

“It is encouraging to see that almost 3,000 certificate and diploma students have been admitted for the 2025 academic year.

“The increasing number of applicants for the diploma programmes is attributed to several crucial success factors, including rebranding, affordable tuition fees, excellent instructions, and effective and efficient follow-up support for the students.

“Also, a safe and secure learning environment, a well-developed student school of conduct, and, of course, the alignment of programmes with societal demands and our unprecedented rising international rating and regional leadership as the best university in West Africa.”

Bakare added that the school had also secured approval to commence Diploma in Gender Studies.

He said: “Last year, we secured the approval of the university to commence a Diploma in Gender Studies and develop it, in collaboration with the Centre for Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

“The following successes are recorded so far.

“Strategic efforts are in top gear in the 2024-2025 academic year, to tap into implementation of programmes through workshops, training, promoting partnership, and conferences on contemporary societal issues that will take us closer.”

The Director challenged the matriculating students to build on the ideas, goals, and thoughts that come to their minds during their diploma years by working hard.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while welcoming the students to the prestigious university, urged them to focus on their studies.

Olatunji-Bello was represented by Prof. Taiwo Afisi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics.

She also warned the freshmen against cultism, adding that such acts would not be condoned.

She said: “I rejoice and congratulate all of you that are fortunate to be offered admission in this beautiful university.

“Be regular in attending classes and carry out all your assignments.

“Shun deviant behaviours and avoid indecent dressing.

“Carefully select your friends.

“Bad friends destroy good habits.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism.

“Avoid examination malpractices and do away with corruption, and the university has zero tolerance for gender-based violence.”

Olatunji-Bello added that the university did not encourage vices as it could expose the students and staff to danger.

She said: “The university does not encourage any vice that can expose you to danger and those found culpable will be dealt with in line with our disciplinary mechanism.

“I enjoin you to strive for academic excellence in all that you do.

“It is my prayer that at the end of your programme, we shall come together to celebrate your graduation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the high points of the ceremony was the signing of the register and oath taking by the freshmen.

