LASU grants LCCI approval to run postgraduate programmes in Entrepreneurship

The Lagos State University has granted approval to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry to commence its postgraduate programmes in Entrepreneurship.

The development was made known in a press statement issued by the Chamber on Monday evening.

The statement affirmed: “This approval will see LCCI and LASU collaborate to offer to the public Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Masters and Doctorate programmes in Entrepreneurship.

“It will provide students with an in-depth understanding of Entrepreneurship, and management functions to be carried out in a successful business venture as well as a practical application of management theories to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of students.”

The Chamber recalled that in August 2022, it signed an MoU with LASU to collaborate and develop programmes in entrepreneurial education and other beneficial areas, which would lead to the development of a vibrant Small and Medium Enterprise sector.

LCCI added that in May 2023, it commenced classes in the Diploma in Entrepreneurship programme and the pioneer students are now in the second and final year of their study.

The statement indicated: “As the premier and leading Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, LCCI aims to provide world class business development services including training, consultancy to its members and the business community.

“The Business Education Services and Training Unit of the LCCI currently provides training, coaching and mentorship programs to SMEs and helps guide budding entrepreneurs across the country.”

Established with the vision of pursuing the advancement of learning and academic excellence, LASU has been unrelenting in the pursuit of its mission of becoming a citadel of learning, a community with the trademark of excellence in teaching, research and service to humanity, a catalyst as well as an agent for development.

While admission into the 2023/2024 Diploma in Entrepreneurship Programme is still in progress, the Postgraduate Programme will commence on May 3, 2024.

The statement also confirmed that students in the Postgraduate Programme will enjoy entrepreneurship mentoring from successful entrepreneurs in LCCI and gain access to other resources of the LCCI.

It added that they would stand the chance to participate for free in various business exhibitions, including the annual LCCI Lagos International Trade Fair for free, relating that in addition to regular classroom training, the programme features Practical Entrepreneurial Skills Acquisition, Business Counselling and Mentoring, Business Tours, Business Clinics, weekend hybrid classes, dedicated lecturers, and access to a User friendly LMS.