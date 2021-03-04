The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has approved the promotion of 11 professors, 12 associate professors as well as other academic and non-academic staff.

Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Adekoya said that the council, at its 125th statutory meeting on Feb. 18, considered and approved the promotion.

“Those promoted include 41 academic staff, consisting of 11 professors, 12 associate professors and 18 others.

“Others are: 266 non-academic staff, consisting of two deputy registrars and two deputy bursars,” the statement said.