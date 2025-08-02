LASU directs students to vacate hostels amid workers’ strike

The Lagos State University has directed students residing in its hostels to vacate the premises due to a strike by its staff unions.

In a statement on Saturday by Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, LASU Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, the university directed the students to vacate the hostels on or before August 4.

According to the statement, LASU’s Senate, at a virtual meeting on Saturday, reviewed a report of the strike which began on July 31.

“These unions comprise the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

“The senate of the university, while considering the report, noted the information provided by the vice-chancellor and chairman of senate.

“The information says the core demands of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the staff unions are directed at the Lagos State Government.

“The university management has, over the past few weeks, facilitated dialogue and pursued peaceful resolutions between the unions and the state government.

“In line with the above, the government convened a meeting comprising the university management, representatives of the JAC and relevant ministries,” it said.

According to the statement, the meeting was chaired by the Lagos State Head of Service, Olabode Agoro.

“This meeting was on August 1 at the Office of the Head of Service in Alausa, Ikeja.”

It added that it was agreed at the meeting that further consultations would be held, with all parties reconvening on August 7.

“The senate, after due deliberations, resolved that the 2024/2025 second semester examinations, initially scheduled to commence on August 4, be put on hold.

“All other activities in the university will be suspended until further notice.

“In addition, all students residing in the university hostels across the Ojo, LASUCOM, Ikeja, Epe and Badagry campuses are to vacate the hostels lastest by 6. 00 a.m. on August 4,” it added.

The statement said that the senate advised members of the LASU community, particularly students, to remain calm and law-abiding.

