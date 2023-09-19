LASU celebrates two decades of towering Communication scholarship 

Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, is set to begin a weeklong celebration of what it describes as its towering Communication Programme late Sunday.

A press release signed Tuesday by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Dr Tunde Akanni indicated that the event is scheduled to take off Sunday September 24, 2023.

The programme which begins with a special church service will run through the following week with assorted activities.

Dr Akanni, who is also the immediate past Head of Journalism Department of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, FCMS.

The Organising Committee Chair states that the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Olayinka Alawode will lead the entire management, staff and the world class students of the Faculty to address a special anniversary press conference on Monday at the popular 3-in-1Auditorium Complex at Ojo Main Campus of the University on Monday September 25, 2023.

“From the ambitious beginning dating back to over twenty years ago, Communication Studies at LASU intervened to be a big player from its city centre take-off point at Suru-Lere till date now occupying centre-stage on the main campus of the university” Dr Akanni added.

The commemorative programme which is designed to further stamp the ever increasing relevance of Communication Scholarship in the 21st century will feature intellectually inspiring sessions, including a special panel session and a special lecture.

READ ALSO:

Kogi 2023: Gov. Bello inaugurates Campaign Council, urges members to focus on issues

TUC demands quick action on post subsidy removal palliatives for workers

Promote efficiency in service delivery, NDDC boss charges Directors

The special panel session which will take place Monday September 25, 2023 according to the release will focus on Media and Governance in the Age of Digital Technology.

Promising to be a most enthralling session, the panel session will feature experts ranging from the immediate Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Internet Registration Association, NIRA, Edith Udeagu as well as international play with player in social media practice and scholarship, Dr Akin Olaniyan who doubles as the Executive Director of Centre for Social Media Research.

The session will be moderated by a multi-genre media activist and social campaigner, Anike Ade Funke Treasure.

The commemoration of the two-decades communication scholarship continues Tuesday with a special lecture titled: Media, Good Governance and Identity Polity Politics, to be delivered by a veteran journalist and Publisher of This Nigeria newspaper, Eric Osagie.

Apart from lecture and panel sessions, there are outdoor activities within the campus beginning with an early morning colourful march-past by the entire teaching and non teaching staff of the Faculty and climaxing with a football match by the students.

On Friday, the celebrations move to the central mosque of the University to receive special blessings from the top Muslim clerics of the LASU Muslim community and the rest Muslim congregants.

The grand finale of the programme holds Saturday September 30, 2023 with a special luncheon for select past and current stakeholders.

Dr Akanni said the high point of the luncheon will be special honours to be conferred on all past deans of the faculty, all pioneer academic staff and some of the distinguished