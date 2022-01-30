Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Entertainment

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to return to school

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Lagos State University has urged fast-rising artiste, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda, to return to the institution to complete his degree programme.

On his birthday, the artiste had in a Twitter message said he dropped out of the school because he failed some courses.

However, the 25-year-old artiste has become popular with his debut single: “Vision 2020,” the remix of which featured Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo.

Smurda, who has another hit single: “Cash App,” to his name, says he is now worth 550 million streams.

He said he’s glad he left LASU for his music dream.

He tweeted: “I now worth over half a billion streams (550 millions streams to be precise).

“I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.”

Reacting to his tweet, the institution said that it is happy it played a part in Shmurda’s story.

The school, however, urged him to return to the classroom to complete his degree programme.

LASU tweeted: “Happy [email protected]

“Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream.

“Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because University dont make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose.

“BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.”

Share.

Related Posts