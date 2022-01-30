LASU begs Bella Shmurda to return to school

The Lagos State University has urged fast-rising artiste, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda, to return to the institution to complete his degree programme.

On his birthday, the artiste had in a Twitter message said he dropped out of the school because he failed some courses.

However, the 25-year-old artiste has become popular with his debut single: “Vision 2020,” the remix of which featured Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo.

Smurda, who has another hit single: “Cash App,” to his name, says he is now worth 550 million streams.

He said he’s glad he left LASU for his music dream.

He tweeted: “I now worth over half a billion streams (550 millions streams to be precise).

“I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.”

Reacting to his tweet, the institution said that it is happy it played a part in Shmurda’s story.

The school, however, urged him to return to the classroom to complete his degree programme.

LASU tweeted: “Happy [email protected]

“Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream.

“Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because University dont make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose.

“BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.”