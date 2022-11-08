LASTMA warns drivers on indiscriminate parking in Apongbon

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned commercial bus operators and private car owners operating around Apongbon area of Lagos to desist from indiscriminate parking of vehicles.

LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, who led an enforcement team on a working visit to Eko Bridge by Apongbon, said this in a statement issued by the agency in Lagos on Tuesday.

He warned them to desist from parking by roadsides, kerbs and walkways, obstructing the free movement of motorists and other road users.

Oreagba said the visit to Apongbon and its environs was part of efforts to ensure free flow of traffic in the axis, on Lagos Island.

He said that it was important to constantly control the flow of traffic following the Federal Government’s partial closure of the Eko Bridge to motorists.

The General Manager said that it was imperative to re-arrange movements and seek alternative routes for motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers operating in and around the entire Apongbon axis.

He said that there was need to carry out a full impact assessment of the partial closure on vehicular movement from Tinubu Square, Idumota, Martins Street, Balogun, Apongbon, Broad Street and Nnamdi Azikiwe Street around Lagos Island.

“Our working visitations to the entire Apongbon axis was to ensure that the partial closure of the Eko Bridge does not impede the free flow of traffic in any form.

” There is a need to find ways of working together with relevant stakeholders in monitoring illegal activities of street traders around the Apongbon area and the entire Lagos Island”.

He promised to effectively manage and control the traffic situation around Apongbon, especially blackspots around the entire Lagos Island, and other areas across the state that are prone to traffic gridlocks.

Stakeholders who joined the LASTMA enforcement visitation team include the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

Representatives of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (Lagos Island Branch) and officials of Lagos Island Central Business District (CBD) were also present.





