The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olajide Oduyoye, has insisted that traffic violations or infractions shall continue to be punished or penalised appropriately according to the state’s traffic laws.

He spoke against the backdrop of what he described as the senseless and unwarranted killing of an officer of the agency, Obasu Segun Godwin, and the assault on another officer, Adeniyi Hakeem, at the Anthony area of Lagos State on Tuesday, 16th March, 2021.

According to the LASTMA boss, Godwin and Hakeem were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the driver of a commercial bus with registration number FKJ 452 YC, plying Bariga to Oshodi via the Ikorodu Road axis in cahoots with some other drivers, after his vehicle was apprehended for contravening the traffic law of the state.

He explained that the two officers were in mufti and on their way home, having completed their morning shift and closed for the day before they were attached.

“Obazu Godwin was struck severally with machetes resulting in deep lacerations on the head and his eventual death, while Adeniyi Hakeem, who was also attacked in similar fashion, has been hospitalised and in coma,” he said.

Oduyoye warned all cultists doubling as commercial bus drivers that any traffic violation or infraction shall be punished or penalised according to laws enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to him, seven of the culprits have been caught and handed over to the police while the driver of the bus and others are still at large. He, however, assured that the police would conduct a proper investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

LASTMA Director of Operations, Bolaji Oreagba, also described the incident as a very sad one, stressing, however, that the unfortunate incident would not deter the agency from carrying out its functions and duties as laid down by the law of the state.