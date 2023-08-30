LASTMA speaks on report its Officers crushed pregnant woman to death

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency has reacted to a report that its Officers on Tuesday crushed a pregnant woman to death in the Computer Village area of Ikeja.

LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, spoke on the development on Tuesday.

The reaction followed a story published by an online platform claiming that the lady was crushed to death by LASTMA operatives.

Taofiq, however, said that was not the true story.

According to the spokesman of the traffic management agency, the incident occurred at MRS Filling Station on Kodesoh Road, Ikeja.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a mini commercial bus, popularly known as korope, on sighting a LASTMA patrol van in front of MRS Filling Station queuing to fuel up, drove dangerously and a passenger sitting by the door, which was not closed, fell down from the bus.

The passenger was immediately rushed to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, which was a short distance from the spot of the incident, due to minor injuries she sustained.

Taofiq said investigation further revealed that the woman was not dead as reported, but only sustained minor injuries, which has been treated at LASUTH, and was discharged.

He added: “The statement that a pregnant woman was crushed to death by a LASTMA Van during a ‘Korope’ chase was not true as she was confirmed not to be pregnant before discharged from LASUTH with her husband.”

The LASTMA spokesman said the matter was immediately reported at Area ‘F’ Divisional Police Station for further investigation.

Taofiq said the Management of LASTMA has enjoined all commercial bus operators to always ensure the safety of their passengers by having their vehicle doors closed while on motion as enshrined in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform (2018).