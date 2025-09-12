LASTMA speaks on claim motorists allowed on BRT corridor at Idi-Iroko

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reacted to reports that motorists are permitted to use the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor at Idi-Iroko.

The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Taofiq Adebayo, made the clarification in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Adebayo expressed concern over a viral video shared by “Lagos Reporters” on Facebook, in which a voice, following a traffic infraction, alleged that motorists had been instructed to drive on the BRT lane from Ojota.

He added that the individual also criticised LASTMA officials for apprehending offenders along the BRT corridor at Idi-Iroko, inward Anthony, on Ikorodu Road.

He said: “The authority hereby condemns this mendacious claim in its entirety.

“For absolute clarity, the Lagos State Government has solely and temporarily authorised the use of the BRT corridor at Odo-Iya Alaro and Eko Bridge only.

“This is strictly as a stop gap intervention to mitigate traffic congestion engendered by the ongoing expansion joint rehabilitation at the Ifako-Ogudu Bridge, inbound Lagos.”

Adebayo reiterated that no exemption had been granted for motorists to use the BRT corridor at Idi-Iroko inward Anthony or any other part of the Ikorodu Road axis beyond the expressly designated relief points.

He pointed out that an exhaustive internal inquiry by LASTMA had established that no officer of the authority issued any directive sanctioning motorists to encroach upon the restricted BRT lane from Ojota to Idi-Iroko, contrary to the assertions made in the viral footage.

He added: “Visual evidence captured at the same location revealed that the principal carriageway at Idi-Iroko inward Anthony was free-flowing, with vehicles traversing unimpeded, thereby exposing the allegation as patently fabricated and devoid of merit.

“As an agency vested with statutory authority to entrench sanity on Lagos roads, LASTMA remains unyielding in its mandate to safeguard traffic orderliness, enforce vehicular discipline, and preserve the sanctity of transport corridors particularly the BRT lanes.

“The lane is an integral to the efficient functioning of mass transit within the state.”

The statement cautioned all road users particularly motoring public against the propagation of unfounded falsehoods and urged them to remain law-abiding through strict adherence to established traffic regulations.

Adebayo noted that motorists who willfully contravened these directives, especially by unlawfully encroaching upon the BRT corridor, would be decisively apprehended and subjected to full legal sanctions.

He said: “Furthermore, the Lagos State Government assures the commuting public that the rehabilitation works at the Ifako-Ogudu Bridge are being diligently expedited.

“Consequently, all interim traffic management concessions presently in effect shall be rescinded immediately upon the project’s completion.

“Members of the public are strongly enjoined to seek verification of information exclusively from authentic and official channels (LASTMA toll free hotline 080000527862).

“They are advised to disregard mischievous narratives disseminated through unverified social media outlets.”

