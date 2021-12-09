LASTMA speaks on alleged involvement in death of schoolchildren

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Bolaji Oreagba, has categorically disowned what he termed the unsubstantiated allegation that officials of the agency were involved in the unfortunate truck accident that led to the death of some students on their way home from school on Tuesday.

The General Manager stated this in a statement he issued on Wednesday and made available to the press.

Oreagba averred: “From the reports we received on the incidence, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, probably because of mechanical reasons. The police are investigating the matter; the public should await their report.

“LASTMA does not have a traffic management duty post around the accident scene. And all patrol personnel had reported back to base for daily parade as at the time the accident occurred leaving only those at their traffic management posts.”

The General Manager further said that in the various unconfirmed reports in some media, not only LASTMA as an agency was fingered but some other government traffic control agencies and wondered how all these agencies would be in pursuit of one truck, a truck that could be apprehended at a later date, that is, if it had committed any traffic infraction.

He advised that the media should refrain from rushing to the press with unsubstantiated reports all in a bid to be the first to break the news, adding: “A news that could engender public distrust before the revelation of the facts.”

Oreagba commiserated with the families of the students that lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery for the injured.

He added: “We all have the responsibility of making our roads safe for everyone, by strictly adhering to all motoring and traffic rules and regulations that have been put in place.”