LASTMA rescues unconscious accident victim + Photo

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have rescued an unconscious accident victim on top of Cele-Egbe Bridge inward Ikotun, Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Authority, Adebayo Taofik, confirmed this development from the accident scene on Sunday.

Taofik said LASTMA Anjorin Adeola (Zebra 7, Ejigbo), who led the rescue team, confirmed that the rescued unconscious accident victim was the truck driver involved in an accident where a white six tyre truck with plate number FFF 996 XB loaded with biscuits fell on an unregistered blue Toyota Camry (Unregistered) inward Ikotun, Lagos

Anjorin further confirmed that the accident was very serious as the side of the truck fully loaded with biscuits fell on top of the blue Camry car.

He stated the LASTMA Officials handed over the rescued unconscious accident driver to policemen from Ejigbo Divisional Police Headquarters.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the Agency is currently extending public education/enlightenment on speed limit to motor parks, including truck/trailer garages, across the State

While imploring motorists to exercise necessary caution before overtaking high capacity buses/trucks on highways, Oreagba maintained that speed limit sign posts erected by the government be strictly adhered to by all motorists.

