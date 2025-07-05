LASTMA rescues man from crushed minivan

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority rescued a man pinned under a wrecked minivan in the early hours of Saturday around 1.30 a.m.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, LASTMA’s General Manager, disclosed this in a statement signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment.

Bakare-Oki said the fatal crash occurred overnight along Idi-Iroko inbound Maryland on Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

The collision involved a white Toyota Sienna, registration number LSR 267 GZ, and a fully loaded 40-foot Mack container truck.

According to preliminary findings, the truck’s brakes failed, likely due to excessive speed, causing the driver to lose control.

The container detached and fell violently on the Sienna, crushing it completely under its weight.

LASTMA’s midnight rescue unit responded swiftly to distress calls and arrived promptly at the scene.

Using advanced rescue tools, the team conducted a careful extraction operation to reach the trapped victim.

Their coordinated efforts led to the rescue of a male occupant, who was later treated by LASAMBUS officials.

Bakare-Oki stated that the truck driver fled, possibly fearing mob action or criminal consequences.

The crushed minivan was towed to Anthony Police Station, while the truck and container were impounded by LASTMA.

He commended the bravery and professionalism of the rescue team for saving a life under such difficult conditions.

The LASTMA boss stressed the urgent need for regular vehicle checks, especially for trucks and heavy-duty vehicles.

He urged fleet operators to ensure roadworthiness before deploying vehicles, particularly in busy urban areas.

Also Read

“This sad event shows the grave risk of mechanical failure, speeding, and driver recklessness on our roads,” he said.

He appealed to truck operators to prioritise safety and comply strictly with all traffic regulations.

Bakare-Oki wished the rescued individual a full recovery and praised the rescue team’s efforts from 1.00 a.m. to 4.00 a.m.

Their intervention not only saved a life but also restored traffic flow in the affected area, he added.

Post Views: 32