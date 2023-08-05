LASTMA rescues four accident victims at Adeniji

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday rescued four accident victims at Adeniji Adele inward Oyebanji, Lagos Island.

Oladunni Ademola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 1 Sura) who led the rescue team disclosed that the lone accident involved a Toyota Sienna (MUS 706 EQ).

Ademola disclosed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was on a top speed and lost control of the vehicle after noticing a brake failure.

He confirmed that his team rescued four victims, two males and two females.

According to Zebra Ademola, “Immediately after the accident happened, our officials with support from Police officers from Adeniji Adele Police Command quickly intervened and rescued the four victims who were immediately rushed to General Hospital for medical attention.

The General Manager,r Bolaji Oreagba however enjoined motoring public to be extra careful and always check that their vehicles are always in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.