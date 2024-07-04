LASTMA rescues driver with broken legs, others with head injuries

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority in the early hours of Thursday swiftly responded to a serious head-on collision between two loaded trucks, rescuing a truck driver with broken legs and two others with serious head injuries.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said the accident occurred at Ajegunle Bus Stop heading towards the old Toll Gate at Sango in Lagos State.

Hon. Giwa stated that the collision involved two loaded trucks transporting bottled Maltina (FKJ 240 XS) and floor tiles.

Immediate investigations revealed that one of the trucks, driving against traffic at high speed, lost control due to brake failure and collided with the oncoming truck fully loaded with floor tiles.

Despite ongoing government campaigns against driving against oncoming vehicles, popularly referred to as one-way, and stressing the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system, Hon. Giwa noted that drivers continue to violate the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He urged all truck drivers and private car owners to avoid speeding and to check the condition of their vehicles, especially during the rainy season, before driving within and outside the state.

The rescued truck driver with broken legs and the two others with serious head injuries were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

To ensure free vehicular movement around the accident scene, LASTMA officers called the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit for the immediate evacuation of the two trucks.

Giwa emphasised the importance of safety while driving and expressed his sympathies to those injured in the accident.

He urged all motorists, including truck drivers, to refrain from speeding during any journey within or outside Lagos State.

