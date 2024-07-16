LASTMA presents N16.5m to injured officers, awards outstanding officers

As part of activities to mark its 24th anniversary, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has presented the sum of N16.5 million as financial assistance to officers injured in the line of duty.

This is as the agency also presented financial awards to 10 outstanding officers for their exceptional service.

The event was held at the LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi.

The General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, during presentations, highlighted the significant milestones and achievements of the agency over the past 24 years.

Bakare-Oki commended the dedication and hard work of all LASTMA officers in ensuring the safety and smooth flow of traffic within Lagos State.

“This gesture underscores LASTMA’s commitment to the welfare and support of its personnel, recognizing the risks they face daily to maintain order on Lagos roads,” Bakare-Oki stated.

While presenting Awards of Recognition to 10 outstanding officers, he said they were honored for their exemplary performance, dedication and contributions to traffic management and safety.

Also Read:

“The awards serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and public service,” he said.

The event also featured a review of LASTMA’s achievements and future plans.

According to Bakare-Oki, The agency’s efforts to improve traffic management systems and infrastructure in Lagos is ongoing.

“LASTMA remains committed to its mission of promoting road safety, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing the overall transportation experience in Lagos State.”

The agency, therefore, extended gratitude to all its officers, stakeholders, and the public for their continued support and cooperation.

“Our new toll-free call centre 080000527862 has been inaugurated to serve as support/ complaint / commendation from members of the public, particularly motoring public,” he stated.

Post Views: 0