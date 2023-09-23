LASTMA, other emergency responders combat industrial fire at Ilupeju

A section of a plastic company, Mega Plastics Company, located in the Ilupeju area of Lagos was gutted by fire in the early hours of Saturday, September 23, 2023.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, and made available to the press.

According to the statement, LASTMA officials arrived at the scene of the fire incident at about 6:30 a.m., after which they contacted other emergency responders to assist in putting out the fire.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other emergency responders in the early morning today (Saturday, 23rd of September, 2023) combated an industrial fire outbreak at Mega Plastics Company located at No.4, Ilupeju Bypass beside Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ilupeju area of Lagos.

“Traffic Officer Ayo Olaosebikan (Falcon) of Zone 21 confirmed that the LASTMA rescue team arrived at the scene of the industrial fire outbreak around 6:30 a.m. before other emergency responders were contacted by LASTMA.

“Immediately we arrived at the scene of the industrial fire, we quickly informed other emergency responders particularly the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services and the Nigerian Police.”

While the cause of the industrial fire could not be immediately ascertained, the agency disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the storage and factory sections of the company were seriously affected by the fire outbreak.

Other emergency responders on the ground included Federal/State Fire Services, Policemen and the LASEMA Response Unit.

The statement also revealed that no injuries or deaths have been recorded as of the time of this report.