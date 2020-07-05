A personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Emmanuel Mekuri, has killed himself after stabbing his live-in-lover mother of one, Patricia Ogunshola.

According to available information, the 47-year-old man used the same knife with which he stabbed his 37-year-old lover to remove his own intestine.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, the incident happened on Sunday at about 1am in Morogbo area of the state.

According to Elkana, a distress call was put to Morogbo Police Station from Zoo area, Araromi that Mekuri stabbed Ogunshola on her right thigh with a Jack knife.

Alarm was raised by the 13-year-old daughter of the woman, whom she had from a previous marriage, which drew the attention of neighbours to the scene.

In her statement, the girl stated that the deceased, whom she referred to as her stepfather, made further attempts to stab her mother on the head, but she quickly ran out of the room and that he subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach to the extent that his intestines gushed out and he died on the spot.

On arrival at the scene, homicide detectives preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention.

Elkana said she is currently in stable condition.

Mekuri’s corpse was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy.

He said a blood stained knife was recovered from the scene.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the couple started cohabiting in February, 2020, but not legally married.

He said there was a protracted argument between the couple that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arisen from allegations bothering on infidelity on the part of the man.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.