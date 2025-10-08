LASTMA nabs impersonator who extorted N7,800 from motorist

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it has apprehended a 47-year-old man for allegedly impersonating one of its officials and extorting N7,800 from an unsuspecting motorist.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday near the Itire Junction area of the state.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, posing as a LASTMA operative, had accosted one Mr Stephen Ayano and demanded N80,000 from him for allegedly making an unlawful turn at the junction.

“The suspect told his victim that the amount was the penalty for the traffic violation.

“Unable to meet the outrageous demand, the victim pleaded and eventually parted with the only cash (N7,800) in his possession, which he handed over to the fake officer,” Bakare-Oki said.

The LASTMA boss noted that shortly after the transaction, the victim became suspicious of the suspect’s behaviour and promptly contacted the agency through its toll-free hotline (0800-00-LASTMA / 0800-005-27862) to verify the authenticity of the alleged officer.

He said that, acting on the distress report, LASTMA’s Surveillance and Intelligence Unit was swiftly mobilised to the location.

Bakare-Oki explained that, on sighting the approaching enforcement team, the suspect attempted to flee but was pursued, apprehended, and immediately taken to the LASTMA headquarters for interrogation.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a three-man criminal syndicate that routinely parades itself as LASTMA personnel around the Itire axis.

“He also revealed that the gang operates across several road intersections and makes an average of N65,000 daily,” Bakare-Oki stated.

The LASTMA boss commended the vigilance and prompt report made by the victim, describing it as an act of civic responsibility.

He reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to integrity, professionalism, and transparency in traffic management operations across Lagos State.

Bakare-Oki further reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy towards impersonation and fraudulent practices, stressing that genuine LASTMA officers can be easily identified by their official uniforms, personalised name tags, and unique service identification numbers.

“I can assure the public that the suspect will be arraigned before a Mobile Court.

“This is to serve as a deterrent to other unscrupulous elements who habitually disguise as LASTMA officials to extort innocent members of the public,” he added.