LASTMA intercepts hit-and-run driver as pedestrian dies

A Nissan Jeep with registration number: KJA 354 ET, was intercepted by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority after hitting a pedestrian, who died, and attempting to flee at Ogudu flyover bridge, inward Ifako, Lagos State.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Bakare-Oki explained that instead of assisting the critically injured victim, the driver brazenly attempted to escape from the accident scene.

He said LASTMA operatives, strategically deployed in the area, acted promptly and decisively to intercept and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The officers also coordinated the urgent rescue and medical evacuation of the gravely injured pedestrian.

“Unfortunately, the wounded pedestrian died,” Bakare-Oki stated.

The LASTMA boss said the crash occurred when the driver, while attempting to outmanoeuvre a heavily laden articulated truck, lost control and struck the unsuspecting pedestrian.

He added that the suspect was immediately handed over to officers of the Ogudu Police Division, who reinforced the rescue operation with indispensable law enforcement support.

“The mangled vehicle was later evacuated by LASTMA personnel and conveyed to Ogudu Police Division for thorough investigation,” Bakare-Oki added.

He cautioned motorists against speeding and reckless manoeuvring, warning that such actions endanger not only drivers but also pedestrians and other innocent road users.

