LASTMA impounds two vehicles for flouting traffic laws  

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Monday night carried out an enforcement operation and impounded two private vehicles for flouting traffic laws at Iyana-Oworo.

The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki led the enforcement exercise that lasted between 6pm and 10pm.

Oki disclosed that investigations conducted revealed that despite the standard bus-stop provided by the government at Iyana-Oworo, both private and commercial bus drivers still drop and pick passengers by the road side thereby causing a serious traffic backlog for motorists on a daily basis.

He confirmed that the agency had implored officers to manage and control traffic with empathy at different locations across the State.

The Acting General Manager stressed that under his watch, activities of LASTMA officers while discharging their statutory duties would be closely monitored with the on-going re-organization within the Surveillance and Monitoring Unit in order to meet up with public expectations on management of traffic.

Oki said the agency would not relent until zero tolerance on traffic gridlocks is achieved.

While imploring motorists to always obey traffic laws as enshrined inside the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, he however called on security personnel to be part of the crusade by obeying traffic laws as anyone caught would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Courts.