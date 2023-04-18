LASTMA, FRSC collaborate to reduce truck accidents

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command have agreed to work together to reduce truck accidents across the state.

Both organisations agreed to form a Joint Task Force with other professional traffic managers to reduce such accidents.

The LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Taofeeq said the LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, agreed to the proposed Joint Task Force when the new Sector Commander of the FRSC in Lagos, Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye, and his team visited LASTMA headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos.

Oreagba said that LASTMA, as a first responder at any emergency and accident scene across the state, had been rescuing accident victims, particularly those involved in truck crashes.

He expressed LASTMA’s readiness to collaborate with other emergency responders like the Lagos State Ambulance Services and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to reduce road crashes.

Oreagba said LASTMA would also collaborate with the National Emergency Management Authority, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He said: “Sequel to the need to prevent further loss of lives and property through truck crashes on Ojuelegba bridge, LASTMA had deployed trained officers to be disallowing heavy duty trucks/tankers from plying on top Ojuelegba Bridge by Ikorodu Road.

“So, for fairness, equity and quick dispensation of justice on all traffic violators, including truck drivers, the Lagos State Mobile will be part of the LASTMA, FRSC joint Task Force on Accident Reduction.”

The LASTMA boss said the love, collaboration and brotherliness between the two government agencies would continue to ensure safety of road users for stimulation of growth and development in the state.

In his response, Farinloye said the corps was primarily established to maintain safety on highways across the country.

Farinloye maintained that FRSC had been collaborating with individual state Traffic Management Agencies in maintaining standard on road safety management across the country.

He said: “FRSC and LASTMA must work together as a team, for peace, safety and prosperity on the highways as this will lead to a paradigm shift from usual way of operation to an exceptional and outstanding way.

“I also call for more public education and enlightenment on recalcitrant motorists disobeying traffic regulations particularly those driving against traffic (one-way) in the state.”

Farinloye lauded LASTMA for maximum cooperation with FRSC personnel on traffic management around construction site by Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He advised motorists to have their valid driver’s licence whenever they are driving around the state and the country at large.