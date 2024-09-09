LASTMA confirms one dead in accident involving multiple vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency has confirmed the death of one person in a multiple accident on Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge in Ojota area of Lagos State.

The accident, reported to have occurred at about 12:30am on Sunday, was confirmed in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Seventeen other persons were reported to have been injured.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver of a Mack truck, with registration number: KWL 923 XB, and fully laden with diesel, lost control of the vehicle while speeding towards Ojota.

In a desperate attempt to apply faulty brakes, the truck rammed into seven other vehicles: buses and cars, from behind, causing widespread damage.

The LASTMA Rescue Team, which diligently responds to all overnight incidents on the state’s roads, was the first to arrive at the scene.

They promptly called in additional emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit and operatives from Anthony Police Station.

The statement said a passenger in one of the affected buses suffered fatal head injuries and died instantly.

LASAMBUS personnel administered urgent medical care to the 17 injured individuals, who were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The LASTMA Rescue Team swiftly cleared the wreckage, which included the loaded truck, to restore the flow of traffic and avert further gridlock.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured victims a swift recovery.

Bakare-Oki said: “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic accident.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all road users in Lagos State.”

