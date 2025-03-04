LASTMA averts disaster as fully loaded tanker spills fuel  

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has averted disaster after a fully loaded tanker overturned and spilled fuel across the main carriageway of the Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said LASTMA operatives promptly cordoned off the accident scene, neutralising potential escalation, particularly the perilous prospect of fuel scooping by unauthorised individuals.

“The agency immediately escalated the situation to the Lagos State Fire Service, whose emergency response teams arrived expeditiously to mitigate the hazardous spill.

“To safeguard public safety and ensure an unimpeded traffic flow, LASTMA personnel meticulously redirected vehicular movement to the service lane from Oshodi-Oke inbound Gbagada.

“This effectively averted gridlock and mitigating ignition risks associated with fuel exposure,” he said.

Bakare-Oki commended the decisive response of its officers, and emphasised that their proactive intervention ensured a comprehensive lockdown of the accident site.

He urged members of the public, especially motorists, to promptly report any road-related emergencies to the agency via its toll-free hotline 080000527862 for immediate intervention.

“Motorists are also strongly advised to exercise heightened vigilance and comply strictly with directives from traffic management and emergency response authorities to prevent avoidable tragedies on Lagos roads,” he said.

