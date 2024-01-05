LASTMA arrests three notorious ‘one chance’ robbers + Video, photo

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have arrested three notorious “one chance” armed robbers.

The LASTMA operatives made the arrest on Thursday close to Jubilee Bridge around Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that they were arrested by LASTMA personnel alongside with their operational vehicle, a painted T4 commercial bus with registration number: APP 406 YE, at U-turn area of Abule-Egba.

Immediately they were arrested, one of them escaped with a Point of Sale machine before the arrival of policemen.

Also Read:

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were notorious “one-chance” armed robbers terrorising the entire Abule-Egba and its environs.

Investigation further revealed that they were being chased by members of the public after they noticed that a man was pushed down from their vehicle after robbing him of his valuables.

They drove recklessly in order to evade arrest before they were eventually caught by LASTMA officials controlling and managing traffic around the Abule-Egba axis.

The two suspects were later handed over to policemen from the Ile-Epo Police Division for further investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki Olalekan, appealed to members of the public, particularly commuters, to be very vigilant and stop boarding commercial buses by roadsides, popularly called “sole”.