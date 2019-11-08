The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has announced closure of some roads during the Lagos Women Run race, which would hold between 6am and 10am on Saturday.

In a travel advisory, LASTMA Spokesman, Olumide Filade, said the entire stretch of Broad Street and entire stretch of Eko Bridge inward Surulere shall be closed to vehicular traffic.

“Also, there shall be no thoroughfare on all streets that intersect Broad Street while the race is ongoing. Traffic shall be prohibited from Iponri inward Alaka within the duration of the race,” it said.

According to LASTMA, normal traffic flow shall be maintained for movement of motorists from Lagos Mainland inward Lagos Island.

The statement noted that the closure of Broad Street and Eko Bridge inward Surulere indicated that motorists moving from Lagos Island to Surulere and environs must make a detour.

It advised motorists coming from Victoria Island that wished to connect Surulere to go through Onikan to Awolowo Road, make a U-turn and connect Obalende Bridge, Carter Bridge, Iddo, Oyingbo, Old Apapa Road to Costain, Abebe Village Road, Eric Moore Road, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya and connect destination.

The statement urged motorists on Marina Bridge coming from the direction of old NITEL Building or Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2, Onikan that wished to connect Surulere or Lagos Mainland to descend Marina Bridge by the Cathedral or UBA Building into Inner Marina, connect Outer Marina, ascend Obalende Bridge to connect Carter Bridge or Third Mainland Bridge.

The travel advisory added: “If the option of Carter Bridge is preferred, the motorists shall connect Iddo, Oyingbo, old Apapa Road, Abebe Village Road, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street and connect destination as desired.

“For the option of Third Mainland Bridge, motorists shall go through Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way to Jibowu to Empire to destination as preferred.”

It also advised motorists coming from Ijora going towards Ojuelegba or beyond to connect Iganmu Bridge, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta, Akerele, Ogunlana Drive, Lawanson Road and access their destination.

The travel advisory alternatively urged such motorists to go through Iganmu, Abebe Village Road (Nigerian Breweries), Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Lawanson Road and connect their destination.

It urged motorists from Ikoyi going towards Surulere to make use of the Third Mainland Bridge to connect Adekunle, Herbert Macaulay, Jibowu, Empire, Moshalasi, Ojuelegba and connect destination.

The statement equally advised such motorists to use Carter Bridge, Iddo, Oyingbo, old Apapa Road Costain, Abebe Village Road, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya and connect destination.

According to it, the organisers of the event regret any inconvenience these route changes may cause for the duration of the race and beyond.

The statement said LASTMA personnel shall be positioned at strategic intersections and points of bottleneck to ensure that motorists have a smooth ride.

It advised road users and the general public to cooperate with traffic officers in order to have the best travel time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos Women Run, a sporting event involving women, shall commence from Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island, go through the stretch of Broad Street, including Tinubu Square, linking Eko Bridge through Apongbon.

On Eko Bridge, the run shall continue and descend to Alaka on the service lane before terminating inside the main bowl of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The travel advisory said: “In brief, the course of the race is J.K. Randle Avenue (Tafawa Balewa Square -Lagos Lawn Tennis Club) to Broad Street to Apongbon to Eko Bridge to Alaka to National Stadium to Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“Consequently, Onikan Roundabout inwards Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and other roads leading to the entrance of TBS shall be closed to traffic within the period of the race.”