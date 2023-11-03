Last victim of Bethel Baptist School Pupils abduction released

The Nigeria Baptist Convention NBC has confirmed the release of the last victim of the Bethel Baptist High School pupils in Kaduna State.

The last victim, Treasure Ayuba, was abducted on July 5, 2021.

The NBC President, Rev Dr Israel Akanji, confirmed his release in a statement issued Thursday night.

He said, “Glory be to God! Glory be to God!! Glory be to God!!! Treasure Ayuba, the last boy who was still with the bandits who kidnapped the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on July 5, 2021, has just returned home today, November 2, 2023.

“Treasure is in green in the company of the CAN Chairman, Kaduna State, Rev JJ Hayab and the Conference President of Kaduna Baptist Conference.

“Thanks be to our unfailing God. Thank you also very much for your prayers and numerous support.”

Recall that gunmen had in the early hours of Monday, 5th July, 2021, stormed the school owned by the church in Damishi, Kaduna and abducted 121 students of the school.