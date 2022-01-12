Lassa fever outbreak claims two lives in Kaduna – KSPHCDA

An outbreak of Lassa Fever has claimed two lives in Kaduna State on Wednesday according to a government health agency.

The Director of Disease Control, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Hamza Ibrahim Ikara, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the two cases comprised a male and a female.

Ikara said that the cases were recorded in Kubau and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state, adding that this were the first cases recorded this year.

The Director said that contact tracing was ongoing for those who had contact with the victims, while the state government had activated its surveillance for more case detection and proper treatment.

He said the risk communication team had also been alerted as awareness was ongoing through jingles, community sensitisation across the state.

Ikara urged the public to maintain personal hygiene and environmental sanitation, while patrons should avoid consuming bush meat and to report any suspected cases promptly.