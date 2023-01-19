The Edo State Government has accused the Federal Government and its agencies of refusing to assist the state in the battle against Lassa fever.

Chris Nehikhare, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, said this when he briefed newsmen on Wednesday.

He spoke shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Benin.

Nehikhare said that the Federal Government and its agencies had failed to mobilise to the state in spite of all appeal for help from the government.

He said: Over 50 persons have been infected with the Lassa fever since the outbreak in the state.

“We have five per cent fatality rate, which is very high compared to COVID-19.

“All appeal and entreaties to the Federal Government has been rebuffed.

“We are constrained to reach out to the World Health Organisation and other international agencies to intervene in the infectious disease in our state.

“We have written letters to the Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control and all the people involved in disease matter to come and help us fight this disease, but unfortunately they refused to come to our aid.”