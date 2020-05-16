Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said 41 persons had died of Lassa fever from January to date in the state.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in Bauchi on Saturday, noted that Lassa fever remains deadlier than Coronavirus Disease.

The PHCDA boss explained that a case of Coronavirus reported early has greater chances to get treated and recover.

He added that most cases of Lassa fever were reported late, hence the number of deaths.

He said: “We just recorded another two deaths resulting from Lassa fever.

“This has brought the total number of deaths as a result of Lassa fever to 41.

“Coronavirus has been with us since 23rd of March this year.

“However, we have only recorded three deaths as a result of the virus.

“Most of Coronavirus cases reported early have greater chances to recovery compared to Lassa fever infected people.”

Mohammed expressed concern that Lassa fever infected cases always seek for medical attention late.

According to him, most do not seek help until they have fever, start bleeding from faeces and then it will be too late for treatment and recovery.

He added: “Now we have 41 people who have lost their lives due to Lassa fever.

“Contrast this with three people who have lost their lives to Coronavirus.”

He said the state government has intensified training of staff on how to carry out effective fumigation and spraying.

He added that the state government would be embarking on massive spraying and decontamination of communities in order to combat Lassa fever in the state.

Mohammed urged residents to also contribute their own quota by always reporting any suspected case of Lassa fever in the state as early diagnosis and treatment could help patients to recover.