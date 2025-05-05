LASRRA: Over 6.5m residents registered in Lagos, 10m targeted by 2027 

The Lagos State Government says a total of 6,465,667 residents have been registered and had their data captured by the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) since its inception.

The government now targets registering 10 million residents by 2027, with a long-term goal of over 20 million.

Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, disclosed this during the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the second year of the second term of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Dr. Femi Hamzat administration, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

LASRRA was established following the passage of its bill in 2011 and began operations in 2013 under then-Governor Babatunde Fashola.

The agency, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is tasked with registering residents and issuing residency cards.

Alake explained that the data collected would aid the government in traffic management, urban planning, and the distribution of public utilities.

“Knowing the number of commuters helps determine the most suitable transportation systems — rail, buses, ferries — for different parts of the state,” he said.

According to Alake, of the total registered residents:

4,058,833 are adults

2,407,224 are children

He revealed that 50,000 residents would benefit from the Lagos State Digital Leap Program.

The Commissioner noted that 3,000km of metro fibre has been laid across Lagos, helping connect approximately one million new internet subscribers between 2024 and 2025.

To further enhance connectivity, the government plans to install free internet access in public spaces across selected areas beginning Q4 2025.

“The installation of internet in public areas complements our broader goal of transforming Lagos into a true megacity,” Alake added.

Technology Grants, Surveillance, and E-Governance

Alake also announced that:

Over ₦800 million in grants has been given to 60 tech innovators

70+ research projects have been funded through the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC)

Intelligent Video Surveillance Cameras (IVD) have been deployed to key areas for better traffic enforcement and public safety

The ministry is also actively promoting:

E-governance

Cybersecurity collaboration with the private sector

Data protection compliance

AI-guided service delivery

Cybersecurity and AI Oversight

Alake disclosed that the state faces over 1,000 cyber-attacks daily, with two major attacks recently successfully thwarted. He credited the state’s improved cybersecurity posture and digital infrastructure for this resilience.

Highlighting advances in digital services, he said several state operations have now been digitized, including Oracle-based payroll management and AI-powered chatbot systems to enhance service delivery.

The Commissioner also spoke on the MetroFibre project, which aims to lay 6,000km of fibre optic cables to increase digital penetration.

On Artificial Intelligence (AI), Alake emphasized the need for responsible development:

“AI is growing rapidly, and we must ensure that systems being built are fair, safe, and reflect our diversity.

“We will be issuing guidelines, not as rigid policies but as a self-assessment framework,” he explained.

