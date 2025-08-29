LASIEC urges Lagosians to participate in INEC’s voter registration

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has urged eligible residents of Lagos State to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), exercise to register and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

LASIEC chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, Rtd., made the appeal in a statement issued by the commission’s public affairs unit, stressing that voter registration is the foundation of democratic participation.

She said, “The right to vote is the cornerstone of democracy, particularly for first-time voters and those who have relocated, to utilise this opportunity to register, update, or transfer their voter information.

“Your PVC is your voice, and your voice must be heard in shaping the future of our communities and our dear state.”

The Chairman appealed to community leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, and other stakeholders to support the mobilisation of residents, ensuring that no eligible citizen is excluded from the registration process.

“A vibrant democracy is built by active citizens, and registering to vote is the first step in that journey,” she added.

