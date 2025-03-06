LASIEC expresses readiness for councils’ polls

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has reaffirmed its commitment and readiness to conduct the 2025 Local Government elections in the state.

The Commission’s Chairman, retired Justice Bola Ighile, disclosed this on Thursday in Ikorodu, Lagos, when he led a delegation on a visit to the Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Wasiu Adesina.

Ighile said the commission would soon engage stakeholders on voters’ education so as to encourage the public to come out en masse to vote during the elections.

“The commission will organise an orientation programme to educate the public on how to vote if they have relocated.

“I urge the public to also visit the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) portal to get things done properly before the date of the election.

”This is to enable them exercise their franchise on that day,” she said.

In his response, Adesina appreciated the chairman and members of the commission on their preparation for the forthcoming elections.

He revealed that the council had also put in place machinery for conducting hitch-free elections in the LG.

“I want to appreciate the commission for their preparation. On our own, we have put adequate machinery in place for the elections.

“Overtime, Ikorodu LG with its seven wards has been known for safe, hitch-free and credible election processes.

“My administration will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that this legacy is maintained and every electorate given the opportunity to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Adesina advised all aspirants to see themselves as one and take the contest with a spirit of sportsmanship and service to humanity and ‘not a do or die affair’.

He urged residents who had not registered for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to go out and register, adding that mini buses would be provided by the council to convey people living far away from their polling unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on January 10 inaugurated the new Chairman and members of LASIEC led by the retired Justice Bola Ighile.

The commission is touring all the Local Government and Local Council Development Area on a familiarisation tour.

