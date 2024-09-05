LASG releases results of 2024 common entrance examination

The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has officially released the 2024 results of Placement Test by Continuous Assessment Scores, CAS of Primary Six Pupils in the State.

The Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Adebayo Orunsolu, made this known in a statement released on Thursday.

In the statement, the ministry announced that the results for Primary Six Pupils transitioning to Government Public Junior Secondary Schools for the Year 2024/2025 Academic Session are now available on the Lagos State Examinations Board’s Portal.

“Concerned authorities are requested to login with their Schools’ default/existing Username and Password provided during the registration of their Pupils to enable them print out the results with effect from Monday, 2nd September, 2024.

“This arrangement is aimed at reducing the delays previously associated with the process,” Orunsolu said.

He further outlined the seamless process for all concerned schools, Public and Approved Private Primary Schools in the State, to print their results online to eliminate the stress of having to physically visit the Board for the collection of the results.

Also Read:

Additionally, the Director highlighted the commitment to inclusivity in education, saying, “We promise to sustain the Education Policy that says ‘No child should be left behind.

“All successful Pupils in both Public and Approved Private Primary Schools will be given equal treatment.”

As the results are released, all approved private primary schools that participated in the examination are required to submit their results to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB to ensure the inclusion of the names of their Candidates who passed the test in the FIRST LISTS OF PUPILS to be placed for admission in Government Public Junior Secondary Schools in the State.

Post Views: 3