LASG Director dies four days to retirement, 60th birthday party

A Director with the Lagos State Government, Serifat Olubukola Talabi, has died four days to her retirement from the civil service and 60th birthday party.

It was gathered that the Director, who was scheduled to retire on October 22, 2025, was knocked down by a vehicle on October 18, 2025.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, Talabi, the Director of Procurement at the Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), had printed a card inviting her co-workers, relatives, and friends to her: “Thanksgiving Retirement and 60th Birthday.”

The event was scheduled for October 22, 2025 from 11am at the NERDC Conference Centre at NERDC Road, adjacent Fela Shrine in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

However, on October 18, 2025, she was knocked to death when she was crossing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around the camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the Ibafo area of Ogun State.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Talabi’s burial arrangements have been announced by her family.

According to information gleaned from a WhatsApp group, the wake will be held on October 23, 2025, with the burial service scheduled for October 24, 2025.

Both events will take place at 10, Ore-Ofe Street, Ara Hall Bus Stop, Ibafo, Ogun State.