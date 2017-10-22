LASEMA recovers body of man who allegedly jumped into Lagos lagoon

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency says it has recovered the body of Oluseye Adekunle, who allegedly jumped into a Lagos lagoon on Friday.

The LASEMA General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, told newsmen in Lagos that a fisherman saw Adekunle’s floating body on Sunday morning by a river bank in Lekki.

He said that the deceased had jumped off the Lekki/Ikoyi Bridge into the lagoon.

Tiamiyu said that a coordinated effort of LASEMA, Lagos State Waterways Authority and Marine Police recovered the floating body at 5.00a.m.and handed it over to the Lagos State Health Environmental Monitoring Unit.

He said: “The body has been taken to Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary for deposition.

“Police will carry out further investigations on the matter.’’

Tiamiyu expressed worry at the suspected suicide and appealed to the citizens to be their brother’s keepers by reporting any suspected suicide plan in time to avert it.

Tiamiyu said that relevant agencies and the family of the deceased were consulted after the recovery to confirm the identity.

He said that the recovery exercise closed at 11.30 a.m.