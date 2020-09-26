The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Saturday recovered dead bodies of three adult males who fell into the Epe River along with a truck laden with sand.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that LASEMA also retrieved the six-tyre truck.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said at the scene of the accident that the number of people in the Volvo Tipper was unknown.

According to him, the agency received information late Friday night that a truck laden with sand fell off the Berger Bridge, at Epe, into the Epe River.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that a combined team of the agency’s responders, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Rescue Unit, the police and local divers carried out search and rescue operations in the river from late Friday night.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the truck was pulled out of the river at 1:59p.m. on Saturday with the remains of three adult males.

He said that the bodies would be deposited at a nearby mortuary.